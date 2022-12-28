New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $653,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,898 shares of company stock worth $1,736,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

