New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $657,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,371 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

