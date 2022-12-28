New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $678,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,533,000 after purchasing an additional 409,929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,287,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 321,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,854,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,850,000 after purchasing an additional 53,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

