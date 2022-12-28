New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $603,000 in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $98,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $1,189,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,754.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $155,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $1,189,414.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,754.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,331,557 shares of company stock valued at $380,304,372 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE ORA opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.87. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $175.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

