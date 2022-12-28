New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 377.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 909,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after buying an additional 718,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,773,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,356,000 after buying an additional 605,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

