New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New $592,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at about $104,561,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $24,397,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,692,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,249,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PARA opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Paramount Global Company Profile



Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

