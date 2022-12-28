New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New $592,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at about $104,561,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $24,397,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,692,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,249,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of PARA opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
Read More
