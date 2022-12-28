New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $4,182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at $22,243,180.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $616,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $4,182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at $22,243,180.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,761,380. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inari Medical Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NARI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NARI stock opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.38 and a beta of 1.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.