New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nordson were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 49.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,672 shares of company stock worth $1,702,380. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $237.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.80 and its 200 day moving average is $223.33. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $258.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

