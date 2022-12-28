New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $336.08 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $340.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.29%.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

