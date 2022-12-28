New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

