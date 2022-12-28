Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 35.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of CVX opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.08. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $347.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chevron Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.
Chevron Company Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.
Recommended Stories
