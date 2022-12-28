Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

XOM opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

