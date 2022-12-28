NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NEE opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

