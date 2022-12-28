Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Holdings Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.19% of Northrim BanCorp worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 23,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a market cap of $310.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

In related news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $81,596.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,664.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

