Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,702,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 65,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.8% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

NUE stock opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

