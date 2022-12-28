Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Stock Position Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

