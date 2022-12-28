Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 104,172 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,922.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,172 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 267,047 shares valued at $16,453,990. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

