Orin Green Financial LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the first quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $847.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

