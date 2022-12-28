Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $361,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $215,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,299,940.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,124 shares of company stock valued at $44,007,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $399.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.85.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

