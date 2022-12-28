Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 9.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Seagen by 708.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Seagen by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,384. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $125.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.40. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

