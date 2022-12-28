Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599,723 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Kroger by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

KR opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

