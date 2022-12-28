Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,732 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

