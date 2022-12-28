Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,955 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.93.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $232.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

