Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1,772.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 444.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average is $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.