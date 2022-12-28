Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,721 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Realty Income by 79.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after buying an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Realty Income by 365.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,922,000 after buying an additional 3,644,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

O opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

The firm also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

