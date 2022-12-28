Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 861.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $145.55 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

