Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 490.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after buying an additional 101,618 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,569,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,874,000 after buying an additional 45,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 110.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,453,000 after buying an additional 819,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 84,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $62,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 2.4 %

ALK stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

