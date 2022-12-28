Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,844 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 74.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 316.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 175.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

