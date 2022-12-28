Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 53,927 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,927 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $160.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.66.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

