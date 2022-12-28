Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.12.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.