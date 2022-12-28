Parker Investment Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parker Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 179,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $847.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.