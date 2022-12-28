Pendal Group Ltd Buys New Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in APA by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 89,150 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of APA by 3,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 657,849 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in APA by 130.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.66. APA Co. has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.04.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APA. Barclays increased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

