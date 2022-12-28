Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $179.80 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

