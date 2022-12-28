Pendal Group Ltd Has $276,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $345,553,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,323 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $86,641,000. Finally, TPG GP A LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 113.4% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,184,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,690 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.65.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

