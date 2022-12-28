Pendal Group Ltd Invests $291,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PPL by 70.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. UBS Group increased their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

