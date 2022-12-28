Pendal Group Ltd Invests $443,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %

CLX stock opened at $144.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average of $142.05. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

