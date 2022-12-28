Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,570,000 after buying an additional 932,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 402,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after buying an additional 398,168 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.