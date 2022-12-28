Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $306,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leidos Stock Up 0.7 %

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.63.

NYSE LDOS opened at $105.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $99.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

