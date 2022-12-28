Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

EA stock opened at $120.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

