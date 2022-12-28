Pendal Group Ltd Sells 298 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $51,744.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,124 shares of company stock valued at $44,007,229 over the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian Trading Down 1.9 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.85.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.16. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $399.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

