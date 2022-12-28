Pendal Group Ltd Sells 75 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

NYSE STZ opened at $232.39 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.01%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

