Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GHE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

