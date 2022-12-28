Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 188.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $238.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $335.32.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.43.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

