Peterson Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 6,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 71,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $847.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

