Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average is $79.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

