Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 25,164 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) by 285.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.34% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth $1,387,000. CWM LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CSF opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $65.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

