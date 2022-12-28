Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 49,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Welltower by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

