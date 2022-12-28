Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $214.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.44 and a 200-day moving average of $256.50.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

