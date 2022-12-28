Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 129,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 85,518 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 339,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 176,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.