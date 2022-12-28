Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,567 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,940,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 143.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

